The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) administration has set up an internal probe into the allegation of harassment, levelled by a senior resident doctor against his teacher.

The development comes after the student in the geriatric mental health department wrote a 12-page complaint letter and submitted it to the resident doctors’ welfare association (RDWA).

In the complaint, the student accused his teacher of indecent approach, engaging him in personal chores, and changing the focus of his research topic, among others.

He further alleged that his marks were deducted in viva voce despite a good academic track record, including top rank in the NEET super speciality entrance exam.

