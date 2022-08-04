An inquiry has been ordered after an audio clip went viral on social media in which a police official is heard threatening a trader that he will be ‘sent to Pakistan’.

The audio clip purportedly features a conversation between a UP policeman and a trader in which the sub-inspector is heard telling the man that he will send him to Pakistan after asking for his name.

The sub inspector, Surendra Narain, posted at Mandi police outpost of Sachendi Police Station had reportedly called the man regarding a complaint received against him allegedly, over not paying his dues.

Narain asked the man to report to the police station, but he said that he would come after two hours.

Subsequently, an argument took place between the two and Narain asked the man his name.

The man introduced himself as Ashif, after which the sub-inspector allegedly threatened to send him to Pakistan.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kanpur Aditya Kumar Shukla said, “Under Sachendi Police Station in Kanpur outer area, an incident has come to light against Mandi outpost in-charge. A probe has been ordered into the matter.”

