Pakistan’s Awami National Party (ANP) has filed a plea at the Peshawar High Court (PHC) for the formation of a judicial commission to probe Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid for helping militants resettle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The plea also demanded immediate and concrete measures to restore peace in the province and the rest of the country, The News reported.

It also sought the court’s intervention to stop further resettlement of militants and spillover of militancy to other areas.

The plea was filed by ANP provincial chief Aimal Wali Khan and apart from Khan and Lt Gen (retd) Faiz, the petition also names President Arif Alvi, former KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and former spokesman of the KP government Barrister Saif as respondents, The News reported.

The federal and provincial governments have also been made parties in the petition.

The petitioner claimed that Khan with the alleged assistance of Hamid allowed the settlement of militants in the country after the terrorism was eliminated.

He said the former Prime Minister had admitted for several times on the media that he had facilitated the resettlement, The News reported.

The petition asked for a judicial inquiry by the PHC chief justice to find out as to who helped the Taliban to resettle in the province in the last few years.

It stated that peace was restored after great sacrifices by the police, and other security forces as well as efforts and sacrifices of the ANP government

