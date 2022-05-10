The police team that grilled Kavya Madhavan, wife of actor Dileep, for close to five hours at her house on Monday is planning to send her another notice for another round of questioning.

According to sources in the know of things, the response of the former actress during the nearly five-hour grilling makes the police suspect that her answers appeared to be tutored.

Hence they are likely to return again to her house, for another round of questioning.

The interrogation was related to two different cases, in which Dileep is an accused and out on bail in both the cases.

The two cases include the 2017 actress abduction case in which Dileep is an accused.

Dileep was in jail for several weeks in the case and later got bail.

The two officials who led Monday’s grilling included SP Mohanachandran and Dy SP Baiju Paulose.

Incidentally, Paulose was the officer who led the 2017 actress abduction case probe, while Mohanachandran is leading the case in which Dileep is an accused and out on bail after his former friend and director Balachandrakumar came out in the open against him, claiming Dileep said that he would eliminate police officials who had investigated the case.

Though the probe team had served a notice to his wife to appear before them, she contested that since she is only a witness in the 2017 case the questioning should be at a place which she wishes.

Even though she agreed to present herself before the probe team at her house, it was shot down by the police last month.

But with time running out for the police team to complete the probe and submit its final report in the case, the team on Monday decided to reach her house to take her statement.

A leading south Indian actress had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and they filmed the assault to blackmail her.

After main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested.

According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.

Kavya is the second wife of Dileep, whom he married after divorcing his first wife – another frontline actress Manju Warrier – who has since returned to don the greasepaint while Kavya has called time on her acting career after marrying Dileep.

The probe team had earlier taken a statement from Warrier too.

