A probe is underway into the explosion in the Maldivian capital of Male during which former President and Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed sustained injuries, incumbent President Ibrahim Solih announced.

Taking to Twitter late Thursday night, Solih said: “Speaker of Parliament President Mohamed Nasheed is currently receiving treatment at ADK Hospital in Male for injuries sustained following an explosion outside his residence tonight.

“We are treating this matter with utmost seriousness and the investigation is currently underway.”

The ADK Hospital said that Nasheed was admitted with injuries at 8.30 p.m. on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“He is currently being treated by a multi-specialty medical team. His vitals are currently stable,” the hospital’s official Twitter account said.

Local media reports said that the explosion originated in a motorcycle parked close to Nasheed’s car near his residence in the capital.

The explosion went off as Nasheed was entering his car, injuring him as well as his bodyguard and a bystander.

Nasheed, 53, became the President in 2008 after winning the country’s first multi-party elections.

He became Parliament Speaker, the second most powerful position in the country, after his party won the elections in April 2019.

