Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnendra stated on Thursday that the procedure to impose permanent ban on PFI and SDPI, that have been giving tacit support to terrorist organisations, has begun at the Central government level.

These two organisations are found to be having connection with terror organisations not in Karnataka, but in other places of the country. Now, the procedure to ban them has begun, he reiterated.

“Everyone knows about the misdeeds that SDPI and PFI organisations are indulging into. The world should know how they manage to get funds and who backs them. To clean the mess, that had been created by them, raids were very much necessary,” the minister opined.

These organisations have grown to this proportion only with the direct and indirect support of the Congress party all these years. If these organisations have to be cut to size, one should not look at the religion, caste, loss or profit. Everyone should cooperate, he said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the residence of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in the backdrop of NIA raids on SDPI and PFI offices and their leaders.

The NIA sleuths have taken Azeez Abdul Shukur Honnavar from Sirsi, PFI district President of Kalaburagi Ejaj Ali, Shahid Khan, President of SDPI in Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Chikkamgalur, former Mysuru president Maulana Mohammad Kaleemulla and Imamuddin from Davanagere and Abu Tahir from Harihara town.

SDPI leader Ataullah Jokatte has maintained that three leaders have been arrested. Ashraf A.K., Mohiyuddin Haleyangadi and Nawaz Kavur have been detained by NIA, he explained. However, an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard.

20220922-181602