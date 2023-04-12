INDIA

Process of Oppn unity begins as Kharge meets CM Nitish, Tejashwi

NewsWire
0
0

Amid talks of opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress, JD(U) and RJD leaders met here on Wednesday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting took place at Kharge’s residence.

After the meeting, the four addressed the media jointly.

Kharge said that they will reach out to like-minded parties. “We have decided to unite all opposition parties and fight the election unitedlly.”

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “We will reach out to as many political parties and move forward together.”

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, “This is a battle of ideologies and it is a historic step towards the 2024 fight.”

The meeting comes after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took the first step to unite the opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Kharge has made phone calls to leaders of various like-minded opposition parties, including M.K. Stalin, Nitish Kumar and Uddhav Thackeray.

Kharge has invited these leaders for an opposition meet in Delhi next month to formalise a common agenda.

Sources said that the leaders interacted on the opposition unity and future strategy to challenge the BJP in the country.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, on several occasions has been saying that he is waiting for the Congress to take the initiative of getting the opposition together.

20230412-150403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Coal Scam matter: CBI grilling West Bengal Inspector

    No proposal to set up Greenfield airport in Assam’s Cachar district,...

    Robust innovation at ITC’s Life Sciences and Technology Centre powered its...

    30-year-old homemaker from Durgapur impresses Big B with her story