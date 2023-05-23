INDIA

Proclaimed offender of Punjab sacrilege cases held in Bengaluru

Proclaimed offender of the highly sensitive 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases in Punjab, Sandeep Bareta, was arrested from the Bengaluru airport on Tuesday, police said.

A lookout notice issued against him by Punjab Police.

The police said in a tweet that a police party has been sent for getting the accused for his production before a court and seeking police remand for custodial interrogation.

Following incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 and subsequent violence in the state, the police force was accused of excesses which had left two people dead.

