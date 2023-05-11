SOUTH ASIA

Proclamation of emergency in Pakistan provinces remains an option

NewsWire
0
0

Proclamation of emergency in Pakistan’s violence-hit Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces remains an option if the ongoing unrest further escalates, the media reported.

The Constitution of Pakistan provides for such a situation if internal disturbance goes beyond the power of a provincial government, according to The News report.

The Article 232 of the Constitution provides for the proclamation of emergency.

It envisages if the President is satisfied that a grave emergency exists in which the security of Pakistan, or any part thereof, is threatened by war or external aggression, or by internal disturbance beyond the power of a provincial government to control, he may issue a proclamation of emergency.

In such a situation, the President is bound to act on the advice of the Prime Minister.

However, for the imposition of an emergency due to internal disturbances beyond the powers of a provincial government to control, a resolution from the provincial assembly shall be required.

But in the current situation, the provincial assemblies in both the provinces, where the PTI protesters have become violent and attacked state institutions in the wake of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrest, are already nonexistent after having been dissolved early this year, The News reported.

According to the Constitution, if the President acts on his own, the proclamation of emergency shall be placed before both parliaments for approval by each House within 10 days.

While a proclamation of emergency is in force, Parliament shall have the power to make laws for a province, or any part thereof, with respect to any matter not enumerated in the Federal Legislative List.

20230511-111402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Negative comments attributed to me about Shehbaz Sharif incorrect: Nawaz

    Dhaka air quality continues to be under ‘unhealthy’ category

    Taliban has gained strategic momentum: Top US Gen (Ld)

    Today is a battle for Pakistan: Imran Khan