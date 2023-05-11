Proclamation of emergency in Pakistan’s violence-hit Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces remains an option if the ongoing unrest further escalates, the media reported.

The Constitution of Pakistan provides for such a situation if internal disturbance goes beyond the power of a provincial government, according to The News report.

The Article 232 of the Constitution provides for the proclamation of emergency.

It envisages if the President is satisfied that a grave emergency exists in which the security of Pakistan, or any part thereof, is threatened by war or external aggression, or by internal disturbance beyond the power of a provincial government to control, he may issue a proclamation of emergency.

In such a situation, the President is bound to act on the advice of the Prime Minister.

However, for the imposition of an emergency due to internal disturbances beyond the powers of a provincial government to control, a resolution from the provincial assembly shall be required.

But in the current situation, the provincial assemblies in both the provinces, where the PTI protesters have become violent and attacked state institutions in the wake of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrest, are already nonexistent after having been dissolved early this year, The News reported.

According to the Constitution, if the President acts on his own, the proclamation of emergency shall be placed before both parliaments for approval by each House within 10 days.

While a proclamation of emergency is in force, Parliament shall have the power to make laws for a province, or any part thereof, with respect to any matter not enumerated in the Federal Legislative List.

20230511-111402