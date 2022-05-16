Filmmaker Sandeep Singh has made a mark in Bollywood by producing acclaimed movies like ‘Mary Kom’, ‘Ram-Leela’, ‘Saraswastichandra’, ‘Rowdy Rathore’, ‘Bhoomi’, ‘Sarabjit’ and ‘Jhund’.

He has been a producer for more than two decades and now the filmmaker is about to make his directorial debut with a love story titled, ‘Safed’.

As per the filmmaker the movie will be a sensitive portrayal of a particular section of society that has not been depicted enough.

The movie was shot in the city of Banaras within a record time of 11 days with an absolutely minimal crew of just 35 people.

He may be directing for the first time, but Sandeep Singh has extensive filmmaking experience and his directorial debut is much awaited by all.

The filmmaker is taking his movie to the international stage by unveiling the first look of ‘Safed’ at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Sandeep Singh, his lead actors – Meera Chopra and Abhay Verma as well as producers Vijay Harinath Singh and Vinod Bhanushali. Besides these people, co-producers Juhi Parekh Mehta and Vishal Gurnani will also be a part of the delegation.

Speaking about the movie, Sandeep Singh said, “I am honoured to begin my directorial venture with a film like ‘Safed’, a story that remains largely untold, a narrative that is underlined with stereotypical attitudes, and the truth that has to be told wholesome. It is humbling and encouraging that I begin with a story that comes from a world that most of us know so little about; a story that pains my heart in a way that gives me happiness.”