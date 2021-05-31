The Producers Guild of India (PGI) announced on Monday that it would arrange a Covid vaccination drive for its members and associated production crews at Mehboob Studios on June 1.

Talking about the same, Siddharth Roy Kapur, President of the Producers Guild of India, said: “An activity of such importance and magnitude cannot be carried out single-handedly and we are extremely grateful for the support we have received to make this possible. In particular from our members Excel Entertainment who played a pivotal role in securing the vaccines and Mehboob Productions who very generously offered complementary use of the spacious Mehboob Studios.”

“We are happy that we are able to provide this facility to our members, their employees and the cast and crew of their productions as we work to get the industry back on its feet again in the weeks ahead,” Roy Kapur added.

The PGI in a statement said: “By now it is an established fact that the mass vaccination is the only effective weapon in the long and deadly war against coronavirus that has ravaged the nation as also its entertainment industry. It is hoped that this camp shall contribute to the national mission of attaining universal vaccination and also facilitate safer shooting and content production.”

