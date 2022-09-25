ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Producer’s largesse: MPV to Simbu, Bullet for director Gautham Menon

Pleased with the box office earnings of the recently released superhit Tamil film, ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’, its producer Ishari K. Ganesh has presented an MPV to the film’s lead actor Silambarasan (‘Simbu’) and a bike to the director, Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The producer handed over the keys to a Toyota Vellfire to the actor and keys to a Royal Enfield Bullet to the director at a party the team had called to celebrate the success of the film.

The film has been declared a hit, with the film grossing an impressive Rs 50.56 crore worldwide within the first four days of its release.

Interestingly, one of Tamil cinema’s fast rising stars Sivakarthikeyan too is believed to have attended the success party of the unit.

Meanwhile, the pictures released by the unit of the vehicles the producer presented to the actor and the director are going viral on the Internet.

The film, which is the first of two parts, revolves around a young boy called Muthu who goes on to become a dreaded gangster after facing many hurdles.

Gautham Menon had already announced that they would be making a second part only after seeing the response from the audience to the first. With the first part having emerged a success, it is almost certain that work on the sequel will begin soon.

