Product quality top concern for phone users in value for money segment: Report

Smartphone product quality is the most important factor for customers in the value for money segment, says a new report.

According to Cybermedia Research, smartphone brand loyalty in the hyper-competitive, value-for-money smartphone price segment (Rs 7,000-Rs 35,000) is driven by the latest product specs (48 per cent).

Other factors that mattered are stylish smartphone design aesthetics (43 per cent), and extended product warranty (43 per cent), among others.

“In the value for money smartphone segment, an array of smartphone brands compete on consistent product performance and superior service quality, amongst others,” Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

“Consumer brand loyalty is driven by intangibles, such as brand trust and reliability that underpin overall smartphone product quality,” Ram added.

The report mentioned that the critical attribute driving sustained brand loyalty among consumers in this smartphone segment is product quality.

“Among smartphone users, overall product quality plays a significant role in smartphone selection and usage,” Satya Sundar Mohanty, Head, Industry Consulting Group (ICG), CMR.

“While smartphone brands are bringing the best product specs to their offerings, our study provides us with compelling insights on what smartphone brands need to do to improve their ranking on overall quality.”

