Production at fire-hit Foxlink plant in Andhra unlikely to resume soon

Production at Foxlink, a cable supplier to global tech giant Apple, is not likely to resume soon at its facility in Andhra Pradesh following a huge fire two days ago.

The company, however, stated on Wednesday that it is working to resume production.

Foxlink, a unit of Taiwan’s Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co Ltd, said in a statement to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that it is still looking into the cause of the fire at its facility in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. The company also informed the Exchange that it is working hard to resume production.

Foxlink, which manufactures cables for iPhone maker, had earlier stated that four production lines at the plant.

Company’s officials at the plant were working with the local authorities to undertake restoration works to resume production activity. However, sources said it might take a couple of months to resume production.

The fire broke out at the facility located in Jinkalamitta village late on Monday night. There was no loss of life. About 750 people working at the plant managed to get out soon after the fire broke out.

Police said the investigations were on to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The largest shed among three sheds, where all the production takes place, was charred.

Following the mishap, production came to a halt at the plant, which was set up in 2020.

