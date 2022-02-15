BOLLYWOOD

Production house Pooja Entertainment announces their film in Metaverse

Entertainment company Pooja Entertainment is the first Indian production company to land in the Metaverse and announce their film ‘BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan’ there.

Called Poojaverse – this space will be a virtual space for the makers to create quality immersive experiences for viewers starting with their recently announced project ‘BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan’ making it the first ever Indian film to be announced within the Metaverse.

Speaking about Poojaverse and their vision for it, producer Deepshikha Deshmukh says: “Metaverse is the new frontier of the internet. It’s a new way to connect and engage with our audiences and fans. People have ended up spending so much time online be it for professional, educational or entertainment purposes. With the increased usage came the simultaneous growth in block chain technology.

Metaverse is becoming the future of virtual hangouts and is going to be the new way of consuming content. I am super stoked to have our Biggest and most Ambitious project – BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan in the Metaverse.”

Talking about their plans to integrate the ‘BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan’ franchise with the Metaverse experience, producer Jackky Bhagnani says: “A world created as an outcome of this technology and the ideology of digital replication of real life, Metaverse, rules the roost. It is no longer a futuristic idea but one that’s already started bearing shape and taking a form that’s ever evolving.

“We are really excited to announce our foray into our very own virtual space – Poojaverse and our next big film BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan – the first ever film from India to showcase its announcement on the Metaverse.”

‘BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan’ stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff playing the two titular characters. This Pooja Entertainment production is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and is expected to smash all box-office records when it hits the big screen on Christmas 2023.

