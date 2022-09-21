INDIA

Production warrant issued for Yasin Malik in Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case

A court in Jammu on Wednesday issued a production warrant for Yasin Malik on the next date of hearing in connection with the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case.

Rubaiya was kidnapped in 1989 in Kashmir and was set free in exchange for release of five terrorists.

The next date of hearing of the case is on October 20.

Earlier, Malik had been insisting on physical presence in the court.

“Cross examination of Rubaiya Sayeed was done on behalf of other accused,” CBI counsel Monica Kohli said.

“Yasin Malik has moved an application to be physically present in the court, the court has issued a production warrant, Yasin Malik will be present on the next date of hearing.”

On July 15, Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and sister of former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti, had identified Malik and four others.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in May this year awarded life imprisonment to separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case.

