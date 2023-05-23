INDIALIFESTYLE

Products for Indian hair owing to extreme geographical weather

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, May 23 (IANSlife) I have been a firm believer in the benefits of using natural ingredients on the body, be it the face or hair, because I have seen it practiced at home since childhood. When I have time, I still take care of my hair by applying apple cider vinegar or onion. When I got the opportunity to represent something that I believe in, I was completely convinced. Nykaa Naturals Hair Range is something that resonates with the idea of replicating the use of natural ingredients in a more advanced form and being able to provide hair with the nourishment it needs to be healthy,” says Janhvi Kapoor.

Nykaa Naturals Hair introduces a potent blend of traditionally successful ingredients to address issues with Indian hair and debuts a new campaign with Janhvi Kapoor as the face. Born and raised in India, where haircare practises are deeply ingrained, Nykaa Naturals has a thorough understanding of the various hair types and issues that Indians face as a result of their diverse environment, including hard water, pollution, humidity, UV damage, dust, and filth. It combats these environmental stressors with six potent formulations that combine traditional hair care methods with research, understanding that Indian hair requires specific care.

No stranger to the Nykaa family, Janhvi Kapoor is the perfect fit for the brand, known for her stunning mane and affinity for homegrown ingredients. The Nykaa Naturals Hair Care range is infused with traditional hair-loving ingredients like – Apple Cider Vinegar, Ginger, Fenugreek, Onion, Amla, Curry leaves, Fermented Rice Water, Charcoal, and Shikakai, etc. all of which are complete superfoods for hair. A customised solution backed by experts, the Nykaa Naturals Hair Range has been developed after analysing Indian weather, water, lifestyle, and diverse hair types to create a potent infusion of effective ingredients for beautifully healthy hair. The campaign will see Janhvi’s association being brought to life via onsite, digital and social media campaign via a brand film – https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsdRDQAoe01/that focuses on the core messaging Indian Hair Care Nykaa Naturals Hair Care.

Vishal Gupta, Executive Vice President, Nykaa’s Consumer Beauty brandssays, “Indian hair is very different owing to extreme geographical weather conditions. One product can’t fit all. With Nykaa Naturals, our team has developed products that blend centuries old hair care rituals with modern science. Janhvi Kapoor was our first pick since she perfectly fits the persona of the brand. Her gorgeous hair and her connection with her roots towards the use of natural ingredients and believing in them, is the core reason why we wanted her to represent the brand.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230523-174006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NSA invoked against 4 for killing girl for occult practice

    40 OneWeb satellites launched, total reaches 582

    Inter-state jihadist module busted in MP, 6 arrested

    BJP MLA, Deve Gowda’s son spar over establishment of IIT in...