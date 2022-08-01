Prof Ashok Banerjee on Monday assumed charge as the new Director of IIM Udaipur.

Prof Banerjee, faculty at IIM Calcutta, succeeds Prof Janat Shah, who has helmed the institute for 11 years, since its inception in 2011.

A Chartered Accountant by profession, Prof Banerjee holds an M.Com. Degree from Calcutta University and a Ph.D. from Rajasthan University. He is a seasoned academician with vast experience as a senior professor in the Finance and Control area. His research interests are in high-frequency finance, Fintech, and sentiment analysis.

He was the Dean (of New Initiatives and External Relations at IIM Calcutta from 2012 to 2015. Prior to joining IIM Calcutta, he was a professor at IIM Lucknow.

He also serves as an independent director on the Boards of companies in the financial and technology sectors.

