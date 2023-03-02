INDIA

‘Prof’ Smriti Irani takes classes at IIM Udaipur

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister Smriti Irani donned the hat of a ‘Visiting Professor’ as she engaged in two academic activities central to an IIM Professor’s life — Research and Training.

She was invited to IIM Udaipur as a guest faculty by Prof Kunal Kumar, a full-time faculty member at IIM Udaipur in HR Area.

Irani presented a Research on ‘The Necessity and Pitfalls of Ranking Management Institutions: The NIRF Experience’. The research has Smriti Irani as the lead author, Prof Kunal Kumar (IIM Udaipur) & Prof Sushanta Mishra (IIM Bangalore) as co-authors.

In their research, they explore the importance of having a National Ranking framework that takes care of India’s huge diversity (ex: regional and linguistic diversity) and rewards institutions for doing their bit of ‘care’ for those who are socio-economically disadvantaged.

The presentation clarified the necessity of the framework, what it tries to achieve, and its current challenges. The Research Seminar was engaging, insightful, and nuanced. On March 1, the Union Minister taught a session on ‘Job Analysis’ for the HR class for students of the MBA Program. She also took three back-to-back sessions (of 75 minutes each) in the Core Course ‘Human Resource Management’ of IIM Udaipur’s flagship MBA program.

Smriti Irani engaged the MBA class through Case Method wherein she discussed the Harvard Business School’s case ‘ClubMed’. She based the class on four Ds — Do, Discuss, Debate, and Deliberate. The class ended with the students doing the Job Analysis of a Minister.

Prof Kunal and Prof Soorjith, who attended the sessions, were all praise for the teaching style of ‘Prof’ Smriti Irani. According to them, the classes were insightful, inspirational, and very well received by the students.

20230302-161005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Three of a family found dead in UP

    Raj CM for uniform pricing of Covid vaccines, writes to PM

    Urvashi Rautela confirms being part of Rishab Shetty-starrer ‘Kantara 2’

    Markets precariously poised (Opinion)