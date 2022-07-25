Professional exposure and training is very important for government employees to enhance their skills during their service period, Goa Cooperation Minister Subhash Shirodkar said on Monday.

Speaking at a valedictory function of ‘In Service Training Programme’ for the auditors and inspectors of the cooperation department organised by the Goa Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development, Shirodkar said that cooperation has great significance in the upbringing of an individual.

“Professional exposure and training is very much important for government employees to enhance their skills during their service period. The cooperation department requires vibrant change in its functioning as far as the audit sector is concerned, and it has to work on executing effective methods in delivering services to the public,” Shirodkar said.

Shirodkar also appealed to all the officials who attended the training session to work hard as they share the huge responsibility of extending excellent services to the public at large.

20220725-224202