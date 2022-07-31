Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday launched state-level programme ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna ke 75 Varsh’ or ‘Progressive Himachal: 75 Years of Formation’ at the historic Chaugan here.

Addressing the people, the Chief Minister said that when the nation was celebrating 75 years of Independence, Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its formation.

He said that the state during all these 75 years have made unparalleled development and progress in all spheres and credit of this goes to every hardworking and honest Himachali.

Thakur asserted that despite all odds, people of the state worked with “utmost dedication and commitment to make Himachal Pradesh one of the most progressive states of the country”.

While tracing the developmental history of the state, the Chief Minister said the state has made unprecedented development in all spheres. In year 1948, the per capita income of the state was only Rs 240 which has now increased to Rs 201,873, the GDP of the state has gone up from Rs 27 crore in 1948 to Rs 1,75,173 crore.

The literacy rate of the state has gone up to 83 per cent which was 4.8 per cent in 1948. The agricultural production in the state has increased from 954 metric tons (MT) to 1,500 MT and foodgrains production in 1948 was 1.99 lakh MT which has increased to 15.14 lakh MT, he added.

Thakur said being a hilly state, roads are truly lifelines of development. He said there were only 228 km roads in the state at the time of its formation and today the state has over 39,354 km roads. “The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has played a major role in ensuring rural connectivity.”

He said almost 20,000 km roads were constructed under PMGSY in the state. He said Chamba district had only 48 km roads at the time of its formation, whereas today the district has over 2,660 km length of roads.

“The present state government has also completed over four and a half years in office and all these years have ensured a balanced and all-round development of the state. It was unfortunate that the opposition leaders were raking up baseless issues and trying to mislead the people with an eye on elections,” the Chief Minister added.

He further said that the present government is spending over Rs 1,300 crore annually on providing social security pension to the needy as compared to only Rs 400 crore spent by the previous state government.

“HIMCARE, Sahara Yojna, Ghrihini Suvidha Yojna and Shagun Yojna have provided much needed relief to the needy and poor.”

Thakur congratulated the people of the state in general and people of Chamba district in particular for celebrating this historic Minjar fair with great enthusiasm, tradition and fervor for centuries.

He said Minjar fair was a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity. “Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme made special references to Chamba Minjar and Sayar and Jagra fairs celebrated in the state.”

The Chief Minister on the occasion of the Minjar fair announced the international status to Minjar Fair. He announced that proper lighting would be made for the beautification of Chamba’s Chaugan.

