‘Progressive and people-friendly’, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hails Union Budget

Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday termed the Union Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament as “progressive” and “people-friendly”, and called it a “gazette of the glorious journey of a strong and self-reliant India”.

Speaking to IANS, Naqvi said, “This is a progressive, phenomenal, and people-friendly Budget, which is a gazette of the glorious journey of a strong and self-reliant India. The Budget is committed to the welfare and empowerment of villages, farmers, the poor and all other sections of the society in the backdrop of a global recession.”

He added, “Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s farsightedness, the Indian economy has not been affected by the global challenges.”

This was the government’s last full Budget before next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

