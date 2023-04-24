Union Minister for State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has lodged a complaint before the Karnataka State Election Commission over the prohibition imposed on distributing ‘prasadam’ (offertory) and food to devotees at temples in the state in the wake of assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters after lodging the complaint in Bengaluru on Monday, Karandlaje said that in pretext of a model code of conduct, it is not correct to impose prohibition on distributing prasadam at temples in the state. “This order has hurt religious feelings,” she claimed.

Election officers are issuing notices to temples on prasadam distribution. The notices were issued to temples in coastal Karnataka region during Daivaradhane celebrations. The notices have also been issued in north Karnataka over prasadam distribution to devotees during religious fares, Karandlaje said.

“In our religious fares, rice and sambar is offered to devotees as prasadam. The bookings for offering prasadam would have been done a year ago. Some devotees vow to sponsor prasadam. If it is prohibited, it hurts religious feelings. The devotees come from distant places and they find it difficult to sponsor it again. The practice (of prasadam distribution) should be allowed,” she asserted.

Karandlaje further claimed that the Election Commission “is delaying the process of giving permission for processions”. She demanded that the permission should be given in 24 hours.

“The vehicles of central leaders are also being interrupted, even media persons are facing difficulties, this is not correct,” she added.

