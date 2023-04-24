INDIA

Prohibition on prasadam distribution at K’taka temples hurts religous feelings: Union Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister for State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has lodged a complaint before the Karnataka State Election Commission over the prohibition imposed on distributing ‘prasadam’ (offertory) and food to devotees at temples in the state in the wake of assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters after lodging the complaint in Bengaluru on Monday, Karandlaje said that in pretext of a model code of conduct, it is not correct to impose prohibition on distributing prasadam at temples in the state. “This order has hurt religious feelings,” she claimed.

Election officers are issuing notices to temples on prasadam distribution. The notices were issued to temples in coastal Karnataka region during Daivaradhane celebrations. The notices have also been issued in north Karnataka over prasadam distribution to devotees during religious fares, Karandlaje said.

“In our religious fares, rice and sambar is offered to devotees as prasadam. The bookings for offering prasadam would have been done a year ago. Some devotees vow to sponsor prasadam. If it is prohibited, it hurts religious feelings. The devotees come from distant places and they find it difficult to sponsor it again. The practice (of prasadam distribution) should be allowed,” she asserted.

Karandlaje further claimed that the Election Commission “is delaying the process of giving permission for processions”. She demanded that the permission should be given in 24 hours.

“The vehicles of central leaders are also being interrupted, even media persons are facing difficulties, this is not correct,” she added.

20230425-031405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Breaking myths around oily skin

    Violence couldn’t have been committed in J&K without Pakistani funding: NIA...

    ‘Every saint had a past..’: K’taka HC lets murder convict attend...

    After Tiljala, NCPCR team faces resistance during field inspection in Malda