HEALTHINDIA

Prohibitory orders clamped in Kanpur

NewsWire
0
0

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh in view of a slight surge in coronavirus infections, various upcoming examinations and festivals, an official government spokesman said.

The restrictions, announced on Saturday evening, will be in place for a month.

Section 144 of the CrPC restricts the gathering of more than four to five people, the spokesman added.

Under the imposition, without the permission of the Police Commissioner, not more than five people will be able to gather in a public place or take out a procession.

However, people violating Section 144 will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

In June this year, Kanpur had witnessed violence during protests against objectionable statement made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the Prophet.

20220821-065801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 8 % in J&K’s Ganderbal district

    India logs 4L Covid cases for the first time in a...

    Top cop tests positive in Bengaluru; curfew extended till Jan 31

    Majority Indians say their lives & country both in poor state