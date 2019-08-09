Prohibitory orders eased in Kashmir for Friday prayers

Srinagar, Aug 9 (IANS) After five days, prohibitory orders in Jammu and Kashmir were eased on Friday, with schools reopening and people coming on to the roads in some areas.

The restrictions are being eased to allow people to offer Friday prayers in local mosques but not at the historic Jama Masjid that has in the past seen separatists give anti-India speeches.

Meanwhile, security forces were on high alert across the Kashmir Valley to prevent protests or unrest during or after the Friday prayers.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who is camping here, directed authorities to ensure that no one was harassed.

In Samba district, some schools reopened and children could be seen going to school.

The prohibitory orders were clamped five days ago to stem possible protests over the central government move to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir has now been divided into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

