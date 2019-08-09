Prohibitory orders withdrawn in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 9 (IANS) Restrictions announced across Jammu and Kashmir late on last Sunday, ahead of the announcement of the abrogation of Article 370, were withdrawn in Jammu on Friday, an official statement said.

Schools and colleges can open from August 10, read an order from District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan.

“The order No DCJ/PS/2019/376-407 dated 05-08-2019 issued under Section 144 CrPC within Municipal Limits of Jammu District is hereby withdrawn,” the order said.

–IANS

