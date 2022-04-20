The Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Wednesday launched INS Vagsheer, the sixth scorpene-class submarine under the Project-75, in Mumbai.

The submarine, manufactured by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), soon will undergo extensive rigorous trials and tests to ensure that it is fully combat-worthy before it is commissioned into the navy.

Four submarines of the ongoing Project-75 scorpene programme at MDL — INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi, INS Karang, and INS Vela — are already commissioned into the Indian Navy, while the fifth submarine – Vagir has been under the sea trial phase.

Vagsheer is named after the Sand Fish, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean, the first Submarine Vagsheer, ex-Russia, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 26, 1974, and was decommissioned on April 30, 1997 after almost three decades of yeoman service to the nation.

The submarines under Project-75 are being manufactured at MDL in collaboration with French Naval Group and these scorpene-class submarines are a class of diesel-electric attack submarines, featuring diesel propulsion and air-dependent propulsion.

The scorpene submarines can undertake multifarious types of missions such as anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance among others. The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres of operation, showcasing interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force. It is a potent platform, marking a transformational shift in submarine operations.

With the launching of Vagsheer, India further cements its position as a Submarine Building Nation and MDL has more than lived up to its reputation as aWarship and Submarine Builders to the Nation’. This is totally in sync with the current impetus of the Government towards ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharata’.

