Karnataka on Saturday launched a pilot project for aerially spraying organic disinfectant for three days starting Monday over the densely populated areas of Bengaluru city, including Majestic, City Market and Shivajinagar areas.

After the launch ceremony here, state Revenue Minister R. Ashoka told reporters that from Monday, organic disinfectants will be sprayed aerially over the highly populated areas of the city for three days.

“The spraying work will commence from Monday at Shivajinagar and K.R. Market areas, which will be thoroughly monitored by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board,” he added.

According to a statement released by Aerialworks Aero LLP, the company has received clearances from the concerned authorities to carry out the project. The platform has a capacity of up to 300 litres and can spray about 300 hectares in an hour at low altitudes.

“The company is using the latest technology to spray disinfectants in microns to keep the organic liquid suspended in the air for a longer duration of time so that the bacteria floating in the aerosols is washed down, limiting the spread of Covid by air,” the Aerialworks Aero LLP stated.

Aerialworks is an aerial spraying company working to control the spread of airborne diseases.

–IANS

nbh/arm