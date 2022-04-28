COMMUNITY

Project Noisemaker returns to Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
To directly address street racing related activities, and noise pollution from excessively loud vehicles, Peel Regional Police is launching Project Noisemaker and ERASE on May 1.

“We remind the public that street racing is illegal and that it endangers the safety of everyone on the road,” police said in a statement to CanIndia News. “To ensure utmost safety on our roads, Peel Regional Police will have zero tolerance for dangerous driving behaviours and street racing activities.”

For the next six months, these ongoing projects will target street racing activities and motor vehicles with modified and/or excessively loud exhaust systems on Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon roads. Drivers will be subject to charges and penalties for offences under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) and breaking municipal by-laws; and could face seizure of their vehicles and a roadside suspension of their driver’s licence.

Vehicle owners are urged to repair modified exhaust systems; avoid altering factory-issued parts on vehicles that increase sound, and to ensure their vehicles comply with the regulations set out in the Highway Traffic Act.

Anyone with information concerning aggressive driving or street racing activities in the Region of Peel is can contact 905-453-3311. Driving complaints can also be filed by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

