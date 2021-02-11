The Historic England, the UK’s cultural agency, announced a multi-million dollar project to tell stories of the country’s famous high streets, the focal point for business, especially shopping.

Consisting of a podcast series and accompanying ebook called “High Street Tales”, the project is the first outcome of a four-year-long national Cultural Program led by Historic England, in partnership with the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Arts Council England, Xinhua news agency quoted the agency as saying in its announcement on Wednesday.

The Cultural Program is part of the $131.3 High Streets Heritage Action Zones initiative, which is currently working across 68 English high streets.

The program features new digital and physical artworks inspired by England’s high streets, aiming to make high streets more attractive, engaging and vibrant places for people to live, work and spend time, Historic England said on its website.

Commissioned artists will work with local communities on high streets across England to co-produce artworks that respond to, document and reflect the changing high street, it added.

–IANS

ksk/