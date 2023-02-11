Though the Congress united like never before for Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, an undercurrent of tension has gripped the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit over the projection of Kamal Nath as the chief ministerial candidate.

While the party succeeded in putting up a united front when passing through the Hindi heartland, the issue of the next Chief Minister’s appointment created a lot of strain within.

Voices of dissent erupted after hoardings depicting state President Kamal Nath as the future Chief Minister were put up in the state on the occasion of New Year.

Former state President and former union minister Arun Yadav said that since Nath is the state president, the appointment of the CM would be the decision of the MLAs and the party chief.

Ajay Singh — the former Opposition leader — also backed Yadav’s statement.

Earlier, while Nath was being called the “future chief minister”, he is now being referred to as the “inevitable CM”.

The ruling party in the state has been attacking Nath constantly.

Taking a jibe at Nath, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that while the “future CM” Nath says something, his IT Cell has an entirely different story to tell.

A state of uneasiness prevails within the Congress.

Political analysts believe that unity in the party was apparent during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. They also say that factionalism within the party had majorly reduced when Nath became the state President in 2018.

However, tension has resurfaced regarding the CM’s appointment and is clearly visible.

Significantly, the Congress formed government after winning in the 2018 Assembly elections, but the Nath-led government in the state collapsed after MLAs, including Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia switched sides.

The Legislative Assembly elections are to be held this year, and both the major national parties are engaged in making efforts to win the same.

Since the ongoing tussle within the party is taking place at a time when former CM Digvijaya Singh is less active in the state, it is difficult to predict what might be in store for the Congress.

20230211-172007