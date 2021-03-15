Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that to permanently solve the chronic problem of flooding in Assam and other northeastern states, ambitious projects would be undertaken for which satellite survey is presently underway.

Addressing a Town Hall meeting in Guwahati, Shah said that after the satellite survey, large water reservoirs and water channels would be created to divert the flood waters of Assam and other northeastern states.

“We’ve laid foundations for strong infrastructure that would lead to a prosperous Assam. For this, we would have to free the state of floods. Around 38 per cent of Assam is affected by floods during the monsoon. The BJP government would solve the problem of flooding in Assam and other northeastern states permanently,” he said at the gathering organised at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

The Home Minister said that many large water reservoirs and water channels, if created, would also facilitate tourism in Assam and other northeastern states.

“To create a golden Assam, the BJP in alliance with the AGP and the UPPL is banking on five pillars to fight the Assembly elections — ‘Suraksha aur Samman’ (protection and respect), ‘Samriddhi aur Judav’ (prosperity and connection), ‘Sanskriti aur Sabhyata’ (culture and civilisation), ‘Shanti aur Samvad’ (peace and dialogue) and ‘Swanirbharta aur Atmanirbharta’ (empowerment and self-reliance),” Shah said.

Lambasting the Congress-All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) alliance in Assam, Shah said that AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal is stting on Congress’ lap.

“They (Congress-AIUDF alliance) would not be able to check infiltration, neither will they fufil the dreams of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and Bhupen Hazarika,” the Home Minister said.

Srimanta Sankardeva was a 15th-16th century Assamese saint, scholar, poet, playwright, social-religious reformer and a figure of importance in Assam’s cultural and religious history.

Shah also said the NDA government has strengthened border vigil electronically and virtually in areas where barbed wire fencing was not possible along the international borders to check infiltration and border crime.

“The Congress in 20 years constructed a bridge in Assam, but the Modi government in five years has built six big bridges, over 20,000 km roads and many strong infrastructure,” the Home Minister said.

Saying that his party is not doing vote bank politics, the BJP leader said that Assam elections would not just ensure that the BJP stays in power, but would also ensure the preservation of the state’s culture and traditions.

The BJP in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) is contesting the Assembly elections against the Congress led 10-party ‘Mahajot’ (grand alliance).

The 126-member Assam Assembly will go to the polls in three phases on March 27 (47 seats), April 1 (39 seats) and April 6 (40 seats). The results will be declared on May 2.

–IANS

