A prominent doctor, associated with the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), has been missing since Wednesday evening and his family members suspect that he has been kidnapped but no ransom call has been received yet.

Dr Sanjay Kumar informed his wife Prof Saloni Kumari, an English professor in a degree college that he is going to Muzaffarpur for some work. She had contacted him over the phone at 7.42 pm on Wednesday and he said that his car was stuck in a traffic jam on the Gandhi Setu. After that call, she tried to contact him several times but he was not picking up his phone.

“Since he was not picking the phone, I informed my elder daughter Dimple Verma, an UP cadre IAS officer and her husband Prashant Verma, ADGP, Law and Order, of UP Police about him being missing,” she said in a statement to the Patna police.

“I also informed Patna police and lodged a missing complaint in Patrakar Nagar police station in Patna. My husband neither reached Muzaffarpur nor returned home to Patna,” she said.

During the investigation, Patna police managed to trace his locked car from Gandhi Setu at pillar number 46. When it was opened with another key, his two mobile phones were found inside but he was missing.

“It is a case of missing prima facie.. we are scanning the CDR of his mobile phones and also searching the CCTV cameras. The investigation is underway and we will soon crack this case,” said an officer of Patna police.

The Indian Medical association has also raised concern over the incident. It has asked Patna police to trace the missing doctor.

Patna police has not given an official statement on this incident.

