Prominent realtor, Paras S. Porwal jumped to his death from his 23rd floor flat in a Chinchpokli tower in south Mumbai, on Saturday, police said.

According to Kalachowki Police Station Senior Police Inspector Anand D. Mule, the incident occurred at 6 a.m. at his residence in Shantikamal Cooperative Housing Society.

Porwal, 57, jumped off the balcony of his home-gym and died on the spot.

The Kalachowki Police team which rushed to the spot, has recovered a purported suicide note from the deceased developer’s home gym in which he has said nobody should be blamed for his death and no probe should be conducted.

Porwal was associated with various companies, including Rajyog Developers Ltd. He had completed several commercial and residential projects in the city and suburbs in the past three decades.

Realty circles claimed that he was reportedly undergoing certain financial problems that may have prompted him to take the extreme step.

Coming just ahead of Diwali, in which the realty sector experiences a boom, the Porwal incident sent shockwaves in the building construction industry even as the police initiated their probe.

