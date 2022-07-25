Talented Australian batter Will Pucovski is among a group of eight players selected to attend a 10-day training camp at the MRF Academy in Chennai to prepare for the conditions on the sub-continent, as the Pat Cummins-led Test side begins its preparations in right earnest for the gruelling series in India next year.

The 24-year-old Pucovski is a surprise inclusion, given that he has suffered 10 concussions in his nascent career, but the Cricket Australia selectors seem keen to give him an opportunity to show his talent, and have included the right-hander for the camp.

The Border-Gavaskar series, to be held in India early next year, will be crucial to deciding who reach the 2023 World Test Championship final, and Australia have wasted no time in preparing a host of players who could feature during the series.

Pucovski had played just one Test so far — against India at the start of 2021 — scoring 62 and 10 during the drawn game at the Sydney Cricket Ground as Virat Kohli’s side clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series win.

However, a series of injuries and concussions have since ruled him out for much of last year and this year as well.

Joining Pucovski in Chennai is promising South Australia opener Henry Hunt and West Australians Josh Philippe, Teague Wyllie and Cooper Connolly and spinners Matt Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy and Tanveer Sangha, according to ICC.

Philippe has already played three ODIs and 10 T20Is for Australia and could be in contention for next year’s Test tour, while the three spinners included all featured in the recent Australia A tour of Sri Lanka.

The eight players will train alongside local players and participate in a two-day and one-day match within the camp block, with former Sri Lanka all-rounder Thilan Samaraweera coaching the young group and former Australia pace bowler Glenn McGrath also included in the coaching staff.

Cricket Australia’s national selector Tony Dodemaide will also travel with the players as tour manager and the former Australia all-rounder is looking forward to the experience.

“It is exciting to renew the partnership with the MRF Academy and provide this group of young players a truly unique experience,” Dodemaide said. “Some have toured the subcontinent in the past so this trip will further refine their skills while others will gain valuable new experience in these testing conditions.”

