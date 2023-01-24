INDIA

Promoted many leaders but they left the party, says Nitish

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while targeting R.C.P. Singh and Upendra Kushwaha, claimed that many leaders came to his JD-U and he had promoted them but they either talked against his party or left it.

The party is not affected by it, he added.

On the 99th birth anniversary of Jannayak Karpoori Thakur, Nitish Kumar went to his native village Karpoorigram in Samastipur district to participate in an event to mark the occasion.

During the event, He said: “Some people (Kushwaha) came to the party two years ago and are criticising us with the actual motive of making grounds for leaving the party.”

Kushwaha, after the 2020 Assembly election, merged his RLSP into the JD-U after not managing to win a single seat. The JD-U had given him the post of party’s Parliamentary Board President.

“I have promoted many leaders but they talked against us and left the party. The party is not affected with their absence,” Nitish Kumar said.

Asked about Kushwaha’s recent comments, he promptly said: “We have nothing to do with him. He came with us and said something. He is free to say whatever he wants. Don’t ask me about him.”

Besides Kushwaha, Nitish Kumar also hinted that he had given top post to R.C.P. Singh who was a bureaucrat. but he was also involved in anti-party activities.

20230124-195404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mumbai Indians create a bio-secure ‘MI Arena’ for players, families and...

    Man-animal conflict: Elephants trample farmer to death in Andhra

    UP Covid test teams visit 32M houses in remote areas

    AICF names Vipnesh Bhardwaj Interim Secretary, question on validity remains