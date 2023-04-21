The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) has sent a legal notice to Air India against the latter’s attempts to unilaterally change the service conditions of its members or pilots.

“You are called upon to ensure that no such unilateral change is attempted, nor any of the so-called individual agreements are implemented, failing which, I am instructed by My Client to take all steps open to My Client to proceed against Air India, which shall be at Air India’s risk and cost,” the legal notice sent to the airline’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Suresh Dutt Tripathi.

The ICPA has resorted to issuing a legal notice against Air India’s e-mail on April 16 and 17 to its members that stated for pilots with four years seniority as Commander in the airline: “Congratulations! You have been promoted as Senior Commander, which is an Executive Role.”

The e-mail also informed the pilots that they apart from flying the planes will also carry out management duty and will receive ‘Management Allowance’, the ICPA said in its notice.

The airline had asked the pilots to e-sign the revised terms latest by April 24.

The airline on April 20 had sent a reminder to pilots who had not signed the revised terms of employment and compensation details and went on to add that the document will expire after April.

The ICPA contended in the legal notice that Air India reaching out to its members directly with regard to changing the terms of employment is not only coercive, intimidatory but also illegal.

The pilots’ body also told Air India that terms of employment cannot be changed without giving notice under Section 9 of the Industrial Disputes Act.

The ICPA also said its members are ‘Line Pilots’ who fall under the definition of ‘Workmen’ under the Industrial Disputes Act. In the guise of promoting the Commanders with four years seniority, Air India is taking away the protection offered under the labour laws to its members as the proposed designation of Senior Commander is an Executive Role.

The ICPA also said the share purchase agreement signed between Talace Private Ltd and the Government of India was not shared with it.

Further, regardless of the terms of agreement between the Central government and Talace Private Ltd while transferring Air India’s ownership, the service conditions of ICPA’s members are governed by Section 9 of the Industrial Disputes Act, the notice said.

