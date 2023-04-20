INDIA

Promotion order of lecturers withdrawn, Punjab informs NCSC panel

NewsWire
0
0

The Department of School Education of Punjab on Thursday submitted an undertaking to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) that the orders related to the promotion of lecturers, headmasters and vocational lecturers to the post of principal will be withdrawn.

“The education department undertakes to withdraw a letter relating to the promotion of the lecturer, headmaster and vocational lecturer to the post of principal in view of the direction of NCSC,” the government informed the NCSC.

NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla directed the education department to hold meetings with all Scheduled Castes associations concerned to resolve their grievances. At the same time, he instructed the department to prepare reservation registers and roster registers followed by a seniority list before holding the departmental promotion committee meeting.

Various Scheduled Caste organisations had submitted a complaint to the NCSC regarding the non-implementation of the reservation policy in case of promotion from lecturer to principal.

Taking strict action on the complaint, Sampla had asked the government not to hold the meeting of the departmental promotion committee before the seniority list was furnished before the commission but the officers had gone ahead with the meeting.

20230420-192606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Second wave still on in Goa; third wave expected after Ganesh...

    Recruitment scam: WBSSC publishes list of 3,478 Group C staff with...

    Apple announces new iCloud web for beta users

    Gujarat now sees 13,105 Covid cases, 137 deaths