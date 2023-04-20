The Department of School Education of Punjab on Thursday submitted an undertaking to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) that the orders related to the promotion of lecturers, headmasters and vocational lecturers to the post of principal will be withdrawn.

“The education department undertakes to withdraw a letter relating to the promotion of the lecturer, headmaster and vocational lecturer to the post of principal in view of the direction of NCSC,” the government informed the NCSC.

NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla directed the education department to hold meetings with all Scheduled Castes associations concerned to resolve their grievances. At the same time, he instructed the department to prepare reservation registers and roster registers followed by a seniority list before holding the departmental promotion committee meeting.

Various Scheduled Caste organisations had submitted a complaint to the NCSC regarding the non-implementation of the reservation policy in case of promotion from lecturer to principal.

Taking strict action on the complaint, Sampla had asked the government not to hold the meeting of the departmental promotion committee before the seniority list was furnished before the commission but the officers had gone ahead with the meeting.

