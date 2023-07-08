Karnataka Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday condemned the propaganda and wrong information about its jailed minister Manish Sisodia.

Addressing a press conference held at the Aam Aadmi Party’s media office, State Working President BT Naganna said on Saturday: “It is a shame that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has framed former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a false case, who has brought about an education revolution in the state of Delhi which can put rest of the country and the world to shame.”

He further stated that it is a sign of BJP’s desperation that they are trying to slander in the media across the country as if Rs 54 crores worth of property which was seized on Friday belongs only to Manish Sisodia.

“It is the intention of the central government to level this type of political allegation to beat the top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, which already holds power in two states and has representatives in many states including Goa, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. The Aam Aadmi Party will never be swayed by machinations,” he warned.

“”Manish Sisodia had earlier bought a house in Ghaziabad for Rs 5 lakh on Feb 5, 2005 when he was a journalist. On July 27, 2018 he bought a flat in Delhi for Rs 65 lakhs in the name of his wife. He has only Rs 11,49,738 in his Bank of Baroda account. But allegations against Manish Sisodia were made in 2021. This proves that this false case has nothing to do with the two properties he has bought. As a former journalist, two times Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, managing 18 accounts, can he not have made such a small amount of property for his residence?” asked Naganna.

“Rs 54 crore assets confiscated by the Enforcement Directorate are properties related to Chariot Media Products Pvt Ltd, BrindCo Sales Pvt Ltd, Gautham Malhotra, Nova Garments,” Naganna showed proof with the document.

He appealed to the national media and local media to understand and broadcast it correctly and not to spread slander about Manish Sisodia.

“”BJP is using the latest amended law of the Enforcement Directorate only to punish Aam Aadmi Party leaders and to set up their governments in different states in an illegal way. They have no big intention to uproot corruption in the country,” said Jagdish V. Sadam, state media in-charge, who participated in the press conference.

2023070836047