The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is preparing to attach property worth Rs 100 crore, acquired through illicit means, by Jitendra Sapra who is an aide of Mukhtar Ansari.

Sources said that the ED was scrutinising properties of Sapra in Ghazipur, Delhi and Jalaun.

In June 2021, a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was first registered against Mukhtar Ansari, based on an FIR lodged in Mau district under sections of IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Properties Act.

During the probe, the names of Abbas and Atif had surfaced and later, the name of Sapra was also added. The ED teams are searching for Ansari’s aide.

Sources in the ED said that Sapra was a partner in the companies operated by Ansaris. In one of the companies known as Mau Organic Exports, the owners are Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansari, sons of Mukhtar.

“Using the money obtained from this firm, several properties were purchased by Sapra in Delhi and districts of Ghazipur and Jalaun,” the ED sources added.

The sources also added that Sapra was a partner in M/s Vikas Constructions where Mukhtar and his father-in-law Jamshed Raza along with Abbas Ansari was a partner.

The money diverted from this firm was used for personal purposes, including foreign visits and purchase of guns by Abbas.

During a probe into financial transactions of Aaghaaz Constructions in which Mukhtar’s wife Afshan Ansari holds 1,500 shares, father-in-law Jamshed Raza has 3,425 shares and son Abbas Ansari holds 19,170 shares; it surfaced that Sapra invested money in the firm and then transacted through several shell companies.

The company had taken a loan of Rs 1. 06 crore in the name of Mishra from Union Bank of India and a property worth Rs 90 lakh belonging to another aide of Mukhtar, Ganesh Dutt Mishra, was mortgaged.

20230515-143002