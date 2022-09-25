INDIA

Property attached in J&K’s Bandipora for wilfully sheltering militants

The J&K Police on Sunday attached a residential house in Kashmir’s Bandipora district for wilful sheltering of militants.

Police said, “The residential house of one person, namely Bashir Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Sattar Mir of Wanpora Gurez at present Watrina Bandipora, was attached after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities.”

Police added that the said house was linked to case FIR in which two hardcore terrorists were neutralised, who were involved in different terror crimes in Bandipora.

“The investigation proved beyond doubt that the said house was used for the purpose of

terrorism, sheltering, harbouring terrorists, and such shelter was voluntarily/ knowingly given by the member of the family/house.

“Many attacks on civilians/ protected persons were carried/ conspired/planned by terrorists while using this house as hideout,” police said.

The Bandipora police has requested citizens once again not to harbour or give shelter to terrorists failing which they will be liable to action under law, including property attachment (movable/immovable) proceedings.

