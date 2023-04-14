INDIA

Property brawl leads to hoax terror threat in Mumbai, one nabbed

One person has been arrested for allegedly making a hoax call that three terrorists with Pakistani links have entered the city from Dubai, police said on Friday.

The threat call was received at the Mumbai Police Control Room on April 7 from Raja Thonge of Pune, claiming that the three desperadoes had sneaked into Mumbai that morning, with possible nefarious motives.

He even identified one of the terrorists as Mujib Mustafa Syed, provided his mobile phone numbers, the registration number of the vehicle in which they were travelling and other details.

The Mumbai Police, along with the Nashik Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), launched simultaneous investigations to catch the so-called ‘terrorists’ but found that actually the caller had given false information.

“The caller’s real name is Yasin Yakub Syed, and he is actually the cousin of the alleged terrorist Mujib Mustafa Syed whose identity he had tipped off in his call,” said the officials.

Armed with the information, the police and ATS tracked Yasin through tech-intel, CCTV and picked him up. He cracked down under sustained police questioning and spilled the beans.

He confessed to making the fake terror threat call ostensibly to trap his cousin Muji) in a police case as they had an ongoing old dispute over an ancestral property of over 5,500 square feet in their native place Bhavaninagar in Ahmednagar district.

After the revelations, the Azad Maidan Police Station has arrested Yasin under various IPC sections and further investigations are underway for the fraud played on them that led to the chase by the police and ATS teams.

20230414-190403

