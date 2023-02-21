INDIA

Property dealer shot dead in Bihar’s Gaya

A property dealer was gunned down in Bihar’s Gaya district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar, a resident of Chandauti village. District police registered an FIR in Chandauti police station and the matter was under investigation.

The police said that Kumar was on morning walk near his house around 6.15 a.m. when two bike-borne assailants appeared and opened fire on him. The victim collapsed and died on the spot.

Following the incident, local villagers placed the dead body on the road and protested against the district administration. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

“We have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. Preliminary investigation reveals that the matter is related to property dispute. We are making efforts to identify the accused,” said the SHO of Chandauti police station.

