Property dealer shot dead in Gurugram

A 40-year-old property dealer was allegedly shot dead in Sector-22 of Gurugram in the wee hours of Sunday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Dharmesh Yadav, a resident of Gurugram.

According to the police, the victim was asleep in his under-construction four-story house when some assailants reportedly came in a Swift car, shot him dead from point blank-range and fled the spot.

Soon after the incident, a labourer who was sleeping next to the victim, also an eyewitness of the case, alerted the deceased family living in Sector-21 of Gurugram.

The family later reported the matter to the police. Following this, senior police officers of the Gurugram police, a team from Palam Vihar police station along with the crime branch team reached the spot.

A family member of the deceased told the police that they are clueless about the killers and have no suspicion of anyone because they have no enmity with anyone.

“We have got some crucial inputs about the accused. An investigation team is also scanning nearby CCTV cameras to collect more information about the absconding criminals. They will be nabbed soon,” Deepak Saharan, DCP (west) said.

