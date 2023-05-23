INDIA

Property dealer shot dead in Patna

A property dealer was gunned down in Patna’s Danapur locality, police said on Tuesday

The incident happened late on Monday night.

The deceased, Amar Kumar Rai, received three gunshot injuries and died on the spot.

During investigation, it appeared that some persons, who knew him, had asked him to come to ward number 9 in Chitragupt Nagar. Rai was returning from Bazar Samiti, Patna on a bike. When he reached there, the criminals opened fire at him indiscriminately.

Rai tried to escape from the spot but failed. The assailants shot him thrice and fled from the spot while firing in the air also. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras and police are trying to identify the accused on the basis of available footage.

The police claimed that Rai was recently involved in selling a piece of land and earned handsome commission. The distribution of commission could be the reason for his murder.

