A 55-year-old man hacked his octogenarian mother to death over property dispute here, police said on Monday.

The now-deceased Saroja had four daughters and the accused Kabali is her only son. According to police, Kabali and Saroja were living in separate houses but in the same neighbourhood.

Kabali was unemployed ever since he returned from the Middle East and allegedly had two wives to take care of. Saroja had divided her property equally among her children and was living alone in her house.

Her son was eyeing the property which was in her name and would repeatedly ask her to register it in his name which she refused. Kabali had attacked the old woman twice on earlier occasions and had been warned against it by his sisters.

However, according to the police, Kabali visited his mother on Sunday and indulged in a heated argument over the property. In a spit of rage, he slit her throat before stabbing her.

Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the spot and took the profusely bleeding woman to the government general hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Kabali was produced before a judicial magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.

20221122-063059