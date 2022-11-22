INDIA

Property dispute: Man hacks octogenarian mother to death in TN

NewsWire
0
0

A 55-year-old man hacked his octogenarian mother to death over property dispute here, police said on Monday.

The now-deceased Saroja had four daughters and the accused Kabali is her only son. According to police, Kabali and Saroja were living in separate houses but in the same neighbourhood.

Kabali was unemployed ever since he returned from the Middle East and allegedly had two wives to take care of. Saroja had divided her property equally among her children and was living alone in her house.

Her son was eyeing the property which was in her name and would repeatedly ask her to register it in his name which she refused. Kabali had attacked the old woman twice on earlier occasions and had been warned against it by his sisters.

However, according to the police, Kabali visited his mother on Sunday and indulged in a heated argument over the property. In a spit of rage, he slit her throat before stabbing her.

Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the spot and took the profusely bleeding woman to the government general hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Kabali was produced before a judicial magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.

20221122-063059

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Legislative intervention required to ensure IBC’s objective is achieved’

    Telangana CM announces free Covid jabs for all

    Murder accused woman attempts suicide in Kerala

    Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court rejects Muslim plea, next hearing on Sep...