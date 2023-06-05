INDIA

Property of drug peddler in Kashmir seized

As part of the continuous crackdown against drugs and to tighten the noose around drug peddlers, Jammu and Kashmir Police seized property worth lakhs of a notorious drug peddler at Bandipora, officials said on Monday.

“In a first, police in Bandipora have seized illegally acquired property of a notorious drug peddler, namely Khursheed Ahmad Waza alias Mandela, resident of Ward 05 Bandipora under the NDPS Act,” a police official said.

“The property included a residential plot measuring 1 Kanal, 1.5 Marlas worth a market value of Rs 44 lakh and two vehicles worth Rs 12 lakh have been seized as illegally acquired property through sale of narcotic drugs.”

Meanwhile, police said a specific information was received that Gh Mohd Mir, resident of Shairabad Tral, was indulging in drug peddling and has hoarded narcotic substances at his residence.

“Accordingly, a police party led by SHO, Tral along with Executive Magistrate concerned raided the specific spot. During search, officers were able to recover 16.5 kg of Poppy Straw from the said house. He has been arrested and taken to police station where he remains in custody,” police said.

20230605-224805

