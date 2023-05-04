INDIA

Property of Mukhtar Ansari’s aide to be attached

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki police is set to attach property worth Rs 1.5 crore of don Mukhtar Ansari’s aide Suhaib Mujahid.

Mujahid is an accused in the case of fake registration of an ambulance which was used to ferry Mukhtar from the Ropar jail to court during his stay in Punjab in 2021.

The action was taken against Mujahid under Gangsters Act at Kotwali Nagar police station.

Police said that a probe against Mujahid found him to be an active member of Mukhtar Ansari gang. He has been indulging in criminal activities for the last 12 years.

Police said he had acquired immovable property in native of Jamalpur in Mirzapur district.

The estimated total value of the building/acquired property constructed in 2022 over 135.1 square meter of land in Mirzapur is worth Rs 1.5 crore.

On April 2, 2021, Barabanki police had lodged an FIR against Mukhtar Ansari, Mujahid and others in connection with a fake ambulance registration case.

In that case Mukhtar Ansari, along with his aides Rajnath Yadav, Shoaib Mujahid, Anand Yadav, Shahid, Saleem, Alka Rai, Shesh Nath Rai, were booked under the charges of charges of forgery, criminal conspiracy, intimidation and furnishing false information to a public servant in connection with documentation related to the ambulance.

Later, a case of Gangsters Act was lodged against Ansari and his gang men.

20230504-095204

