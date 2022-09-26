INDIA

Property sold by Vikas Dubey’s wife sealed on court order

NewsWire
0
0

The Kanpur administration has sealed a hosiery factory that was sold by slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa Dubey to one Girish Dayal.

The hosiery factory with an area of 185 square meter is located in Shastri Nagar Mattaia Purwa. It was sealed by tehsildar Bilhaur Laxmi Narain Bajpai.

The property was bought by a Shastri Nagar resident Girish Dayal in the year 2012 from gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa Dubey.

After investigation, the administration found that Vikas Dubey had bought the property in the name of Richa Dubey. In this matter, Girish Dayal had moved the Allahabad High Court, but the court ordered Kanpur district magistrate to seal the property.

Following the court orders, the factory has been sealed.

Tehsildar Laxmi Narain Bajpai said the confiscation action has been taken against the property acquired illegally by Vikas Dubey and his associates, the main accused in the Bikru case.

“The estimated value of the property is around Rs 96.37 lakh,” he further said.

Factory owner Girish Dayal meanwhile said that he had bought the property after seeing the chain deed.

“Due to the sudden closure of the factory, all employees will go jobless and face hardships,” Dayal said.

It may be recalled that on July 3, 2020, a police team that had gone to the house of Vikas Dubey in the Bikru village of the district for a raid, was attacked by him and his aides.

Eight policemen, including the then Circle Officer of Bilhaur, Devendra Mishra, were killed by Dubey and his aides in the attack.

Later, the police in back-to-back encounters, had killed six accused including Vikas Dubey and his five alleged aides.

More than 50 accused, including station in-charge of Chaubepur Vinay Tiwari and beat in-charge K.K. Sharma, are in jail.

20220926-085004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Modi to participate in second Global COVID Virtual Summit on Thursday

    In 3 yrs, India will have American standard highways: Gadkari

    4 arrested in UP for duping 500 people for govt jobs

    Tourism lures as Maha beckons people to become ‘sairat’