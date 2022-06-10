INDIA

Prophet comment row: Protest outside Jama Masjid in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

The minority community members gathered in large numbers outside the Jama Masjid here and raised slogans against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leaders over their recent controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed.

The people gathered on the stairs, just outside the Jama Masjid, here, holding placards against the former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

The protest was staged soon after the Friday prayers. The protesters were demanding immediate arrest of the suspended BJP leaders.

Pertinent to mention here that an FIR was also lodged against Nupur Sharma and several others for their alleged hate remarks during a debate on a TV news channel.

“We have lodged the FIR against those who were spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which are detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquility.

“One case has been registered against Nupur Sharma and another one has been registered against multiple social media entities based on the analysis. Notices will be sent to the social media intermediaries for the details.,” Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa had said on Thursday.

20220610-142405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Puducherry CM recovers from Covid, discharged from hospital

    SC sets aside HC order discharging accused of sedition, UAPA offences

    OPPO ropes in Varun Dhawan as product ambassador

    70 missing from UP, Yogi sets up helplines